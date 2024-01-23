Joey Graziadei lucked out with his amazing group of women on The Bachelor, but some contestants stood out more than others – like Jenn Tran. The season 28 candidate raced her way onto Joey’s radar during her memorable limo entrance that required a different type of motor vehicle.

This story contains spoilers for The Bachelor season 28.

Who Is The Bachelor’s Jenn Tran?

Jenn is one of the 32 women dating Joey in hopes of becoming his fiancée at the end of the season.

According to ABC, the Miami girl is “bubbly and compassionate and has dedicated her life to helping others.” As for her search to find love, “Jenn has had multiple serious relationships but is still looking for a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.”

What Is The Bachelor’s Jenn Tran’s Job?

Jenn is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The ABC beauty graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2020 and is now ready to take the medical field by storm.

“Reminiscing on this glorious day to remind myself I made it through hell (didactic year) and give me the motivation I need to study for this EOR exam I’ve been putting off for the past four weeks,” she captioned her December 2023 Instagram post.

What Happened During Jenn Tran’s ‘Bachelor’ Limo Entrance?

Jenn ditched the limo and cruised to Joey’s heart by pulling up to the Bachelor mansion in a go-kart. Not to mention, she got bonus points for executing a donut in style.

“Honestly, I don’t know how anyone’s gonna top this tonight,” he said in a confessional after meeting Joey. “Like, memorable for sure.

What Has Jenn Tran Said About ‘The Bachelor’?

If there’s one thing you can count on Jenn for, it’s that she doesn’t follow the norm. Like her costars, Jenn posted her official Bachelor headshot via Instagram on December 20, 2023. However, she upped the ante when she shared a clip of herself dancing from her promo video the following day.

“Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation,” a viral TikTok sound played in the background. Timestamped Snapchats filled the remainder of the video, dating back to 2017. Jenn is seen crying in most of the photos and videos, while others had personal messages. “If a man treats you like he doesn’t care about you. Believe him,” Jenn’s 2021 Snapchat read.

Does Jenn Tran End Up With Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor’?

Unsurprisingly, Jenn and the tennis pro form a strong connection throughout the season! She almost made it to hometowns, but Joey sent her home while choosing his top four women, according to Reality Steve.