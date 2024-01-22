Joey ​Graziadei’s journey on The Bachelor wasn’t all romance and red roses. The reality star opened up about his experience ahead of the season 28 premiere, admitting that he was “100 percent tested” while filming.

“It’s something that felt very unnatural early on. I felt unnatural through the whole process and people will see that. I tried to be as open and honest about that. I didn’t try to act like I was supposed to be in this role, or I had it figured out,” Joey, 28, told Us Weekly on Monday, January 22. “That wouldn’t be me to do that, but the best thing I could do each time, what I kept trying to do, was do it to the best of my ability and just kind of trust that I was doing my best so I could kind of live with everything that comes out of it.”

The professional tennis star won over the hearts of both Charity Lawson and Bachelor Nation fans during The Bachelorette season 20. Joey was a frontrunner throughout the season, but he ended up being the Dancing With the Stars alum’s runner-up. After coming so close to an engagement, Joey experienced a sense of ​self-doubt that carried into filming The Bachelor.

“When you get put in this position, your insecurities get magnified. I’ve had that issue my entire life where I’ve always questioned if I was going to be good enough for someone in their eyes — if I finally got to the point that I thought I found my forever person and they didn’t feel the same way,” he explained to the publication. “So, I mean, it’s going to come out throughout the season. I talk about it plenty because I’m in a position where my emotions are heightened and it’s a big fear of mine, and it’s something that I’ve lived with and I’ve tried to work through as much as I can. … I’m a normal dude, I’ll say it all day long.”

This season, 32 women will compete for Joey’s final rose and his group of women is filled with big personalities and rare connections. Contestant Kelsea Anderson has ruffled feathers online after rumors swirled that she was still involved with her ex before filming the show. Also, sisters Allison and Lauren Hollinger will enter the Bachelor Mansion and do whatever it takes to stand out the most in front of Joey. This won’t be the first time that the realtor and registered nurse have shared the same man – they dated the same person before!