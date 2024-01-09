The Bachelor season 32 star, Joey Graziadei, narrowed down his 32 contestants to four women and got to meet their families and friends on hometown dates. Fans want to know who the lucky ladies were and where he went ahead of the season premiere.

Warning! Spoilers ahead.

Who ​Are The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Final Four Contestants?

The tennis instructor ultimately chose Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance and Maria Georgas as his four potential final rose recipients, according to renowned show spoiler Reality Steve.

Where Did ​The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei Go for Hometown Dates?

Joey headed to Minnesota for his date with Daisy. Although she has worked in lived in San Diego for at least the last four years, she calls the Land of 10,000 Lakes her home. In an October 24, 2023, post on X, Reality Steve showed the pair holding hands in her front yard under an autumnal tree with yellow leaves. They appeared to be deep in conversation before heading inside to meet her family.

The couple were surrounded by cameras again when they left her childhood home later in the evening, sharing a passionate kiss that indicated things seemingly went well.

Kelsey’s hometown date took place in New Orleans shortly after Joey’s trip to Minnesota. There aren’t as many details about how things went, but in her ABC profile, Kelsey said she loves “taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends.” So, Joey probably got a good taste of what her life is like in Big Easy.

Rachel’s hometown date was likely something very familiar to him, as she hails from Hawaii, although she’s native to the islands while Joey relocated from Pennsylvania. She’s an ICU nurse in Honolulu on the Big Island of Oahu, while Joey works at a resort on Kauai.

Her ABC profile noted, “Rachel is immensely proud of her Hawaiian roots and hopes to bond over her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey.”

Joey would have headed north of the border for Maria’s family meet and greet. She’s from Kleinburg, Ontario, but didn’t make it through to the final three, as Joey eliminated her at the rose ceremony following all four of his hometown dates, Reality Steve reported.

How Did Joey Graziadei Become ‘The Bachelor’ Lead?

Joey was season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson‘s runner-up, as she eventually chose to give her final rose to Dotun Olubeko, who proposed to her in the finale episode.

The day after he was announced as the upcoming Bachelor lead on August 21, 2023, during After the Final Rose, Joey took to Instagram to share his feelings.

“Even though you saw true heartbreak last night, I leave this experience with nothing but gratitude and love. Charity and Dotun are unbelievable individuals that deserve a lifetime of happiness. From the bottom of my heart, I wish them nothing but the best,” he wrote.

“As for me, I cannot wait to see what unfolds over these next few months. I have grown immensely with my time on the show and know that I’ll always have room for more growth. But I feel more ready than ever to find my person. I know this won’t be easy, but I can promise you that I will give it my all and try to just enjoy the hell out of it. All I can do is be myself through and through and hope I’ll be lucky enough to find love,” Joey continued, adding, “Here’s to another love story.”