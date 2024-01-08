Season 28 Bachelor Joey Graziadei had the difficult task of narrowing down 32 contestants vying for his love to his final three. Fans want to know more about who he selected as possible final rose recipients.

Who Are ​’Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei’s Final 3 Contestants?

According to renowned show spoiler Reality Steve Carbone, Joey ends up selecting Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance as his final three after sending Maria Georgas home at the rose ceremony following hometown dates. Steve has not yet revealed details of the fantasy suites and in which romantic location those take place.

ABC (3)

Who Is ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Daisy Kent?

Frontrunner Daisy is a Minnesota native who moved to San Diego, although her hometown date takes place in her home state.

When she was 17, Daisy was diagnosed with the inner ear disorder Meniere’s disease. She ended up getting a cochlear implant to help improve her hearing and has documented the process via TikTok, where she has over 40,000 followers.

According to her LinkedIn profile, the San Diego State University graduate has worked as an account executive at the mortgage software company Jungo for more than three years.

Who Is ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Kelsey Anderson?

Kelsey is a junior project manager who hails from New Orleans and “enjoys taking the streetcar to new restaurants, walking around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends,” according to her ABC profile.

She grew up in Germany on a U.S. military base and is described as “extremely close with her big, loving family.”

Who Is ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Rachel Nance?

Hawaii-based tennis pro Joey won’t have to worry about moving if he picks Rachel, as she’s an ICU nurse in Honolulu.

“Rachel is immensely proud of her Hawaiian roots and hopes to bond over her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey,” her ABC profile reads. She’s “looking for an honest, gentle and supportive man with whom she can build a life.”

How Did Joey Graziadei Become ‘The Bachelor’?

Joey was Charity Lawson‘s runner-up on season 20 of The Bachelorette. Fans fell for him and he got the nod from ABC to lead the next installment of the franchise.

The Pennsylvania native described what he’s looking for in a partner during an August 2023 appearance on “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“I am looking for my person. I know for me, especially as I’ve gotten older, there isn’t a type. It’s more about a personality and a type of person. I just need someone that’s willing to be open to taking on life with me,” he explained.

“I want someone adventurous. I want someone that’s going to love every day and try to make the most of it. I don’t know what that looks like,” he continued, adding, “I’m one of those people that believes I’ll know when I see it. I’m just really excited for the idea that I might actually find that person.”