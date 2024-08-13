The Bachelor has found its next leading man! Grant Ellis was announced as the show’s next lead following episode 6 of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette on Monday, August 12.

Grant, 30, was shockingly sent home by Jenn, 26, at the rose ceremony ahead of the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette. Fans were very surprised to see him go, as Jenn established a great connection with him early on in the season. In fact, at one point during the season, it even seemed like it could be him at the end proposing to Jenn at the final rose ceremony.

However, members of Bachelor Nation have been pulling for him to take on the leading role ever since he stepped out of the limo on night one.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” ABC said in a press release after he was sent home on Jenn’s season. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

According to his ABC profile, “Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and says he’s here to find the love of his life.”

He is a former professional basketball player who “is passionate about his new career as a day trader and hopes to be able to provide for his future family.”

In his spare time, Grant enjoys watching the Lakers, “going bowling and singing his heart out at karaoke.” He also “plans to visit every country in his lifetime” and “is an avid salsa dancer.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

While things didn’t work out between him and Jenn in the end, his journey to find love will be exciting for viewers to see when the new season of The Bachelor debuts next year. The Golden Bachelorette starring Joan Vassos will be airing in between Jenn’s season and Grant’s season, with the premiere date slated for September 18 on ABC.

One thing fans got to learn about Grant during his time on the show is how much he values spending time with his family and loved ones.

“I know when I have a family one day, I want to have a super close family,” he told Jenn during one episode of the show.

Many took to social media to voice how happy they were to see the announcement that Grant would be getting his own chance at love in his own season.

“I sense that Grant’s journey as #TheBachelor will be just as enjoyable as Joey’s season was. A down to Earth guy who is mature and emotionally ready for a potential engagement. #TheBachelorette,” one person wrote on X following the announcement.

“SO excited they chose Grant for Bachelor! Well deserved!” another person wrote in an Instagram comment on The Bachelor‘s official page, while another penned, “Yay so happy grant is the next bachelor!!”