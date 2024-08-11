Jeremy Simon is finally getting his one-on-one date with Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette. Ahead of the August 12, 2024, episode, fans want to know more about the season 21 contestant who is falling for the gorgeous physician assistant.

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Jeremy Simon?

Jeremy is a real estate investor in New York City. He has worked in real estate partnerships for Daisy since January 2024, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he worked in real estate acquisitions at AvantStay in Los Angeles from September 2020 until August 2021. His other previous jobs were as the director of capital markets at JLL from September 2018 until June 2020 and associate director of investment sales at Eastern Consolidated from September 2016 until July 2018.

Jeremy has a bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Connecticut. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in civil engineering and mathematics.

In addition to his full-time career, Jeremy is also a certified personal trainer and certified sports nutrition coach. When he’s not working, Jeremy “loves staying active, traveling the world, and spending time with his family,” according to his ABC bio.

On his Instagram page, Jeremy documents his life in New York City, as well as his travels. He has been to Costa Rica, as well as various locations around the United States. His Instagram handle is @j____way.

“Jeremy is a spontaneous, loyal and generous guy who is here to find his forever love,” Jeremy’s ABC bio says. “He has had long-term relationships in the past but has been unlucky in love ever since. When Jeremy loves, he loves hard and enjoys coming up with creative ideas for special date nights. He is looking for a lasting relationship where he and his partner can have great communication and share a good sense of humor. Jeremy says his love language is physical touch, and he’s hoping his future wife is ready for all the cuddles and kisses.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Where Is The Bachelorette’s Jeremy Simon From?

Although Jeremy now lives in New York City, he is from Connecticut. On the premiere of The Bachelorette, he told Jenn that his decision to move to New York was because it was the “natural thing to do.”

How Far Does Jeremy Simon Make It on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jeremy is one of the men in Jenn’s final 4 on The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. He receives a hometown date with the Miami resident, but gets eliminated before overnight dates, Steve reported.

ABC

Jeremy appears to be a family man, as his ABC bio says his “ideal meet-the-family date would be inviting a girl over for Passover seder.”

In addition to Jeremy, the other men to receive overnight dates are Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader, according to Steve. The reality television blogger said that Marcus and Devin are the two men who make it to the final rose ceremony, with Jonathon being eliminated after overnight dates in Hawaii. Jenn is reportedly engaged to Devin after filming.