Jenn Tran narrowed 25 contestants down to two before she made her final pick on season 21 of The Bachelorette. Which two men were her finalists?

Who Are Jenn Tran’s Final 2 Contestants on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn’s final two on The Bachelorette are Devin Strader and Marcus Shoberg, according to Reality Steve. On May 31, Steve confirmed that Jenn filmed her final rose ceremony with Devin and Marcus on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Who Does Jenn Tran Pick on ‘The Bachelorette’?

After narrowing down the men to a final two, Jenn picked Devin, Steve reported. The reality television blogger also said that the two got engaged at the final rose ceremony.

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Devin Strader?

Devin owns a freight company in Houston, Texas, though he is from Louisiana. He founded F1 Freight Consultants in 2023, according to LinkedIn.

“F1 Freight Consultants LLC is a full-scale, dedicated Truckload, and LTL service provider, that offers top-tier transportation services and solutions to a wide variety of industries,” Devin’s LinkedIn says. The company’s website adds that it “handles thousands of shipments monthly with streamline efficiency, and have proven to be a single source solution for all transportation needs.”

Before creating his company, Devin worked as vice president of acquisitions at Shark Logistics, LLC, from January 2020 until March 2023. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 2019.

“Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he’s built,” the reality television contestant’s ABC bio says. “When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie — these two are a package deal. Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he’s a bit loud and loves to talk.”

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Marcus Shoberg?

Marcus is an Army veteran who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. He founded Falkor Technologies in September 2023. The company merges “cutting-edge Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Cloud Infrastructure to unlock the full potential of your data,” according to Marcus’ LinkedIn. He also works as a data engineer at Amentum.

Marcus began his military career in 2011 and concluded it in 2019. He is studying computer science at Harvard University, with a projected graduation date of 2025, per LinkedIn. However, his ABC bio lists him as a “Harvard alum.” A 2021 Instagram post reveals that Marcus played on the university’s rugby team.

“Marcus is a man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values,” his ABC bio says. “When he isn’t working hard toward his career and his future, Marcus loves going rock climbing with friends and grilling on a Saturday night. Marcus has been in love before and is ready to settle down and start a family with his perfect match.”

How Does Jenn Tran’s Season of ‘The Bachelorette’ End?

While it’s been confirmed by Steve that Jenn’s season ends with her accepting a proposal from Devin, there are specific details that have yet to be revealed. In June 2024, Jenn teased an unprecedented conclusion to her season.

“I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” she shared at CMA Fest.