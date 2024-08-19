In episode 7 of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran visited the hometowns of her final four suitors. Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon and Jonathon Johnson all introduced Jenn to their families and had some interesting conversations with the ones they love the most.

Jenn was forced to make an impossible decision at the end of the episode leading into the fantasy suite dates in season 21, which are coming up next week.

Inside Devin’s Hometown Date

For her hometown date in Houston with Devin, the duo joined his running club for a run, which is one of his “favorite hobbies.” They ran through the city, with Jenn and Devin stopping for a kiss in the middle of the run. Devin then introduced Jenn to his dog. “It’s hot to see what a great girl dad Devin is,” Jenn said. She also said she was not nervous to meet Devin’s family.

At his family’s house, Devin explained that he didn’t want to tell Jenn he loved her and not have her say it back. Jenn had a great conversation with Devin’s mom, reflecting on how much she reminded her of her own mom because of her “resilience.”

Devin’s mom encouraged him to tell Jenn how he really felt about her. While saying goodbye to Jenn outside, Devin told her that he loved her. “I want you to know I’m falling so hard for you,” she replied.

Jenn and Jeremy Grew Closer on Their Date

Jeremy took Jenn to a Stew Leonard’s grocery store in his Connecticut hometown. They had an absolute blast while dancing and strolling through the store, tasting a lot of yummy foods along the way. At one point, Jeremy and Jenn bumped into his aunt at the grocery store.

At his family’s house, Jeremy’s mom confessed that she did not think her son was Jenn’s type. When asked what she liked about Jeremy, Jenn pointed out that he made her laugh. However, it seemed like she felt like he still had walls up. His family expressed doubts about whether or not their connection was strong enough for an engagement.

When saying goodbye to Jenn, Jeremy said he was “so happy” and was “falling” for her.

All About Jonathan’s Hometown Date

Jenn met Jonathon in San Diego, where they went to a court and played lacrosse. He explained that love is a huge deal for him and he didn’t want to say that he loved Jenn without being 100 percent certain. During the visit with his family, Jonathon’s mom encouraged him to take a chance and tell Jenn how he really felt about her. He took their advice and was able to profess his feelings for Jenn at the end of the date.

Marcus and Jenn Had a Date in Washington

Last up was Marcus’ hometown date in Tacoma, Washington. They met up with his friends and his sister at a big gathering. Jenn had a tearful conversation with Marcus’ sister about her strong feelings for him. His adoptive parents were not present.

At the end of the date, Marcus told Jenn that he was “falling” for her. “I feel like I’ve been waiting so long to hear those words,” she said. She told him that she was “falling” for him too.

Who Went Home in Episode 7 of ‘The Bachelorette’?

In a shocking turn of events, the final four guys met up for a beer back in L.A. before the rose ceremony. They discussed what went down on their hometown dates. At the meetup, Marcus confessed he had some “hesitations” and “reservations” about how he was feeling.

At the rose ceremony, Jenn ended up sending Jeremy home. He shared an emotional goodbye with Jenn.