Jonathon Johnson made an impression on Jenn Tran from night one on season 21 of The Bachelorette. After arriving at the mansion with bandages wrapped around his face to maintain a brief air of mystery, along with his backside hanging out of a hospital gown, Jonathon quickly proved there was more to him than just a quirky entrance.

Who Is The Bachelorette’s Jonathon Johnson?

Jonathon is a creative director who is from Kansas City but now lives in Los Angeles, California. He has worked as a creative director/producer for TheLAB, a creative agency, since April 2023, according to his LinkedIn.

“Strategy, Conceptualization, Filming, Editing, and creative lead on all social assets,” Jonathon’s job description says. “Working directly with client marketing and executive teams to make sure your dream becomes our reality. We do full service creative work: photo, video, graphic design, strategy, and whatever creative work you need brought to life. No idea is too big!”

Additionally, the Los Angeles resident works as a content creator and strategist for TikTok, developing videos both in front of and behind the camera.

He previously worked as a recruiter for Alpine Solutions Group from May 2021 until March 2023.

Jonathon spent his first two years of college at Chapman University, where he majored in business administration, marketing and graphic design. He then transferred to Grand Canyon University and graduated in 2020 with a degree in marketing and advertising.

The Bachelorette’s Jonathon Johnson Is Into Fitness

Jonathon often posts photos of himself at the gym on Instagram and his social media account has plenty of shirtless photos that show off his hard work. He also enjoys playing lacrosse with his friends in his spare time, according to his ABC bio, so staying active appears to be an important part of Jonathon’s life. He also revealed to Jenn during their one-on-one date that he played lacrosse in college.

In his Instagram bio, Jonathon refers to himself as a “medium king,” and joked in an interview that his fellow Bachelorette contestants Marcus Shoberg and Jeremy Simon are also “medium kings.”

The Bachelorette’s Jonathon Johnson Is a World Traveler

“Jonathon is well traveled, spontaneous and excited about the possibility of traveling the world with Jenn,” his ABC bio reveals. He also has photos from his travels on Instagram, including trips to Hawaii, Indonesia and Fiji.

Jonathon revealed in his bio that he hopes to even live in Hawaii for a year.

How Far Does Jonathon Johnson Make It on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jonathon is one of the four men to get a hometown date with Jenn on the August 19, 2024, episode, which means he’ll get to take her to meet his family and show her around the place he grew up.

The creative director reportedly gets a rose after the hometown date, according to Reality Steve. The television blogger reported that Jonathon will travel to Hawaii with Jenn, Marcus and Devin Strader for overnight dates. However, he is reportedly eliminated after fantasy suites, finishing the season in third place.