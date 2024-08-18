Marcus Shoberg opened up to Jenn Tran about his complicated family history on The Bachelorette. During their second one-on-one date, Marcus shared more about his childhood, which led Jenn to give him a rose that secured him a hometown date.

Who Are The Bachelorette’s Marcus Shoberg’s Parents?

Marcus’ parents are Gerald and Dawn Shoberg from Minnesota. However, it is unclear if these are Marcus’ birth parents or his adoptive parents. Dawn works as a Positive Community Norms Grant Coordinator at a school district in Carlton, Minnesota, according to her LinkedIn.

“[Marcus] does not have a great relationship with his parents,” Reality Steve reported in April 2024. However, Dawn confirmed to the Star Tribune in July 2024 that her son was a contestant on the reality dating show.

What Happened Between Marcus Shoberg and His Parents?

“I do not come from a perfect family,” Marcus told Jenn on the August 12, 2024, episode of The Bachelorette. “Far from it. My sister, when we were young, when we were kids, were kind of born into a pretty rough situation. We had parents who couldn’t really take care of us. They were a bit unstable and just weren’t fit to be parents.”

Marcus revealed that his birth parents took him and his sister to daycare one day and never came back to pick them up. “That was the start of a very rough chapter in my childhood,” he admitted. “I had to take on the role of looking after my sister. We lived in a foster home together and families would try us on for size and there was a lot of times I thought I was gonna have a mom and dad, and then they would change their mind. Me and my sister would end up back in the foster home.”

The Army veteran did not expand on whether he was actually adopted and did not reveal whether he has any sort of relationship with his parents today.

Where Is Marcus Shoberg’s Hometown Date on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Reality Steve confirmed in April 2024 that Marcus filmed his hometown date in Washington.

“Marcus lived in the Seattle area after the army. A lot of his army friends currently still live there,” the blogger explained. “He does not have a great relationship with his parents who don’t live in Washington. So my guess is that’s why his hometown is being filmed there.” Marcus himself currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Who Is Marcus Shoberg’s Sister?

Marcus has a close relationship with his sister, Gabriella Shoberg. In a preview for his hometown date, she tells him, “Love is scary but it’s definitely worth it at the end of the day.”

Gabriella appears to live in Duluth, Minnesota, and is a freelance photographer, according to her LinkedIn. Marcus follows a woman with the name Gabriella Elizabeth on Instagram and her bio reveals that she is a “girl mom of three.” He also posted a photo with one of his nieces on Instagram in 2015 with the caption, “Being your real life super hero will always be my favorite job.”

On The Bachelorette, Marcus revealed that his “proudest moment” was when his sister flew out to watch him graduate basic training. “It was a good day,” he told Jenn. “I just miss my sister right now. We talk every day, so if I make it to hometowns, you’ll definitely meet her. She’s the most important person in my life.”

In a confessional, he added, “Life has been difficult at times. My sister’s the one constant in my life that’s been through everything I’ve been through and she’s been there for all the highs and all the lows.”