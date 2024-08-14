Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Kelly Ripa s Quotes About The Bachelorette Bachelor 111

Chris Graythen/Getty Images ; Disney (2)

Snippy or Snappy? Kelly Ripa’s Most Controversial Quotes About ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor’

News
Aug 14, 2024 7:04 pm·
By
Picture

No rose for you! Kelly Ripa has made it known that she’s not a fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, going so far as to say the shows “disgust” her.

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

“Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me,” the talk show host said during a May 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “And I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

It wasn’t the first time nor was it the last that Kelly made a controversial statement over two of ABC’s top reality shows. Her most outrageous quotes have sometimes come on their own, while others have happened while talking to stars of the franchises

Picture