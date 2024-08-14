No rose for you! Kelly Ripa has made it known that she’s not a fan of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, going so far as to say the shows “disgust” her.

“Guys, you know how I feel about this show. It disgusts me,” the talk show host said during a May 2019 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “And I thought that I was disgusted because I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies: We are too special to be arguing over a guy.”

It wasn’t the first time nor was it the last that Kelly made a controversial statement over two of ABC’s top reality shows. Her most outrageous quotes have sometimes come on their own, while others have happened while talking to stars of the franchises