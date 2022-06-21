Giving Out Their Final Rose! Find Out Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Pregnant

While Bachelor Nation stars go on the franchise to find love, most contestants do find it — just not with the lead. Following their time on the show, the reality dating show stars often find the person they were looking for and begin growing their families.

The latest former contestant to announce their pregnancy is Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth. While the Arkansas native didn’t find love on the beaches of Mexico, she met her forever partner while attending a party in Nashville.

The Bachelor alum announced her pregnancy with her fiancé, Taylor Mock, in June 2022 with a series of black-and-white photos of the couple cradling her baby bump.

“Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father’s Day to my forever,” she wrote, referring to her late dad and Taylor, respectively. “Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this.”

While Lauren Bushnell Lane received Ben Higgins’ final rose in 2016, the Bachelor couple broke up after a year and a half together. However, things eventually worked out for Lauren as she eventually met her current husband, country singer, Chris Lane.

The pair welcomed their first child, Dutton, in June 2021 and almost a year later, announced they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Party of 4, coming October 2022,” the season 20 contestant wrote via Instagram. “I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

Vanessa Grimaldi was also the receiver of Nick Viall’s final rose in 2017, but the pair broke off their engagement just five months later. Following their split, Vanessa got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Wolfe, in August 2020.

The couple announced in April 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. “Sorry I’ve been MIA. I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes,” the special education teacher wrote via Instagram.

In a separate Mother’s Day post, she gushed about her future as a mom. “The last few months, our little baby growing inside of me has taught me how to be present, patient, how to always show up with love & compassion and to make memories of even the smallest things,” the expectant mom wrote in May 2022. “The journey of motherhood has been the greatest blessing.”

Check out the gallery below to see which Bachelor Nation stars are pregnant.