Clare Crawley is officially a mom after welcoming baby No. 1 with her husband, Ryan Dawkins. The couple’s baby girl was born via surrogate on Monday, January 15.

“She’s here!” The Bachelorette alum, 42, shared on her Instagram story. “Healthy [and] beyond loved. Dream come true.” Along with the announcement, Clare posted a photo of her and Ryan, 48, hugging while wearing scrubs in the hospital.

While this is Clare’s first child, Ryan has two daughters from a previous relationship. His older kids are 12 and 10 years old.

The reality star met her now-husband in 2021 and they got engaged less than one year later in October 2022. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in February 2023.

“Ryan, by nature, is an event planner, so he planned the whole wedding,” Clare revealed in May 2023. “He took the reins, he planned everything. We had a little ceremony. We had the best vows to each other, super personal. It was in the spot we had our first kiss. It was just the greatest little spot.”

In July 2023, the former Bachelor Winter Games star announced that she and Ryan were expecting a baby. “Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!!” Clare revealed. “This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all! This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up to this point.” She added, “Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate in January 2024!!”

Bachelor Nation viewers were first introduced to Clare on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. She was the runner-up and went viral for telling off Juan Pablo, 42, after her elimination. Clare returned to reality television in 2018 for Bachelor Winter Games and got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard during the live after show.

The pair’s engagement was short-lived and Clare was named the lead for season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. She fell for Dale Moss immediately and decided that she wanted to be with him, even when there were still 16 other men left on the show. Dale, 35, proposed to Clare less than two weeks after their first meeting. The two broke up in January 2021, but reconciled just weeks later. They ended the engagement for good in September of that year, just before Clare and Ryan first met.

“I wasn’t ready to date again,” Clare told Us Weekly in October 2022. “The second that I was single, [Ryan] was like, ‘Let me take you out.’ And he knew that I was at such a low point and I told him I wasn’t even ready to go out to dinner. I needed to take the space to have time to myself to heal. I didn’t want him to be a rebound.”