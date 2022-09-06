Happily in love! Clare Crawley debuted a new man in her life, and her boyfriend appears to be entrepreneur Ryan Dawkins. Who is her mystery fella following her messy split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss? Keep reading for details!

Who Is Clare Crawley’s Boyfriend?

Clare, 41, appears to be in a relationship with a man named Ryan. The Bachelor Nation star shared her first video with her beau via Instagram on Monday, September 5.

“Him,” the hair stylist wrote, adding a pink heart emoji, to caption a video of her and Ryan singing “Bring It Back” by Travis Porter. “I love this song,” Clare gushed about the track while the pair smiled at each other in the car.

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Clare also shared a quote alluding to her romance. “One day, when you least expect it, you are going to crash into someone who is going to be soft and gentle with your heart, and you are going to be glad you kept it open,” the quote shared by the Sacramento native read via her Instagram Story. “You are going to be so glad that you continued to fight for it — that you chose to believe it deserved more.”

Ryan seems to be a great match for Clare. Although his Instagram is set to private, his bio reads that he is a “girl dad” and an “athlete.” His job is very impressive as the CEO at Mascot Sports a venture he founded when he was just 25 years old in 2002, according to his LinkedIn. This would mean the Oakland, California, native is about 45 years old today.

How Long Has Clare Crawley Been Dating Ryan Dawkins?

Although Clare just “hard launched” her new boyfriend recently, it appears they’ve been together for quite a bit.

“Babyyyyy! Finally … A year later and y’all still so f—king cute,” De Facto Salon, which Clare co-owns, commented on her post to which the Bachelor in Paradise alum responded with a red heart and smiling emoji.

Who Else Has Clare Crawley Dated?

The yoga enthusiast was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye in November 2021. A source told Life & Style at the time that the pair attended a Lakers basketball game together after being “set up” by “mutual friends.”

In January 2022, Clare sparked romance rumors with her former contestant Blake Monar after she visited his hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana. Their “friendship” grew into “something a special,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, but it appears they quietly fizzled out.

Clare’s most highly publicized romance was with Dale, 33, whom she got engaged to during her season of The Bachelorette in 2020. The pair split in January 2021, and although they briefly reconciled, they called it quits for good by September of that year.

“My biggest regret is trusting the process, trusting a man — a man’s words and who he showed me he was,” Clare admitted on Jana Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast in October 2021. “I don’t think that that’s a regret, like, I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who they said they were or that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee.”