Clare Crawley is getting back in the dating game following her final split from on-gain, off-again fiancé Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette has reportedly started a casual romance with Kristin Cavallari‘s ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye, after the pair were spotted together in early November 2021.

“She was set up with Jeff since they have mutual friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Clare agreed to go on the date because she thought he was handsome.”

“They went on a date [to] a Lakers game early November,” the source explained, adding that the pair later “met for coffee” while he was doing standup comedy shows in San Diego. The insider noted that the funnyman “certainly has a type” and that he was “into” Clare after the two spent time together.

However, just as in her relationship with Dale, location might be an obstacle in a future romance with Jeff. “They live in two different cities, so it’s nothing serious,” the source added. Clare resides in Sacramento, California, which put a strain on her relationship with her Bachelorette selection Dale, who lives in New York City.

Reps for Clare and Jeff did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s requests for comment.

Clare and Dale’s romance was one of the most unorthodox ones in The Bachelorette history. Rather than traveling the world, it was filmed amid lockdown at a resort in La Quinta, California. Clare then fell so fast for Dale that after two weeks of filming, she wasn’t interested in any of her other contestants.

“I do have a lot of great guys here, and I genuinely wanted to get to know these guys and to give them a chance,” she said in a confessional after one-on-one date with Dale. “But nothing compares to what I have with Dale. Nothing. And I could most definitely, gladly, spend the rest of my life with Dale,” she added.

While filming occurred the previous summer, on the November 5, 2020, episode of The Bachelorette, Clare broke up with the rest of her contestants, and she and Dale revealed their love for each other. He proposed on that episode, and the pair got engaged. Thankfully, Tayshia Adams from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor was able to step in and replace Clare as the new Bachelorette midway through filming.

Clare and Dale split two months after their televised engagement in January 2021. “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories, adding, “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received form so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”

The couple reunited a month later and seemed to build on their relationship by spending more time together. But it wasn’t meant to be, as Dale and Clare ended things for good in September 2021.