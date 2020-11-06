Tough critics. Bachelorette Clare Crawley admitted it hasn’t been “easy” dealing with the backlash after getting engaged to Dale Moss so quickly.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s been easy … I’m human,” the season 16 star, 39, confessed during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday, November 6, one day after viewers saw the former football player, 32, get down on one knee and pop the question midseason.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened — it just blows my mind,” she continued. “In a world right now when there’s so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now, love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. So it just blows me away.”

However, Clare is fully enjoying her happy ending with Dale and sent “love” to the haters. “I think hurt people hurt people,” she continued. “If you care enough to go on my social media and go on his social media, take the time to write things down and spread hate, it just really says what’s kind of going on with them. If you’re coming from a place of hate … I just want to send them nothing but love.”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news about the Bachelor Nation couple’s engagement in early August. Dale proposed days after Clare decided she wanted to walk away from the season because she had already “fallen in love” with the South Dakota native just 12 days into filming.

Fans watched Clare and Dale’s journey to find love on the reality dating show come to a close during week 4. At that point, their strong connection caused turmoil among the other contestants, who grew frustrated because they felt like the hairstylist wasn’t giving a fair chance to her other relationships. Chris Harrison then confronted Clare about how she was feeling, to which she confirmed Dale was the only guy on her mind.

The gorgeous pair received an overnight date to talk things through more. “I was so excited to meet you,” Clare explained to Dale about their “electric” chemistry.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“You’re strong, compassionate, I’m just so in love with the man you are … I promise you, I want to show up for you each and every day. You make me so happy,” the Sacramento native added before telling Dale she was in love with him.

The reality stud also wanted to move forward in their relationship and proposed to Clare shortly after. “You believed in us. You believed in you and I,” Dale told his now-fiancée during the big moment. “And I know you’d go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that. I wanna be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. and I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day.”

Cheers to the happy couple!