Diamonds are a girl’s best friend! Bachelorette star Clare Crawley could barely contain her excitement when Dale Moss popped the question and presented her with a jaw-dropping engagement ring on the Thursday, November 5, episode.

The Neil Lane sparkler came with a whopping weight and price tag. “Clare’s stunning, art deco-style engagement ring appears to feature an estimated 4 to 5-carat radiant cut diamond, framed by two accent diamonds and set on a diamond-adorned platinum band,” Kathryn Money, SVP, Merchandising & Retail Expansion for Brilliant Earth, tells Life & Style. Depending on the quality and characteristics of the stones, Clare’s ring is estimated to cost between “$100,000 to $150,000.”

Life & Style broke the news of their engagement on August 3 and now, viewers finally got to witness the intimate moment shared between the couple. After professing his love to Clare, the former football star, 32, let her know he was ready to propose. “I’m doing it,” he said. “Clare, will you marry me?” The massive ring he pulled out included a large center stone that twinkled in the lights.

ABC

“Put that ring on my finger. I’ve waited a lot of years for this,” the blonde beauty, 39, quipped. “Clare Moss,” she added, saying her future last name out loud.

Leading up to his proposal, Clare gushed over the instant connection she felt with Dale the moment he stepped out of that limo and into her life. “I was so excited to meet you,” she said. Clare described their chemistry as “electric” and admitted she saw him as husband material within minutes of getting to know him.

“You’re strong, compassionate, I’m just so in love with the man you are,” she continued, noting all other heartbreaks and relationships were worth it because it ultimately led her to him. “I promise you, I want to show up for you each and every day. You make me so happy,” Clare told him.

The South Dakota native returned the love and said there was “no denying” the bond they shared. “You believed in you and I. And I know without a shadow of a doubt, you would go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that,” he noted.

ABC

Dale said he wanted nothing more than to keep moving forward as a couple. “[My late mother] would absolutely love you,” he gushed while getting choked up. “This is when it gets exciting. Let’s do the damn thing,” the groom-to-be concluded.

It appears Clare was ready to share the big news with the world on November 5 as she was captured in photos rocking the stunning ring on her finger hours before the engagement episode aired.

Life & Style previously broke the news that Clare threatened to quit the show in July after only 12 days of filming because she had “already fallen in love” with the former wide receiver. Sure enough, her early exit with Dale led producers to lock in Tayshia Adams as the new Bachelorette in her place.

Looks like it worked out in the end!

