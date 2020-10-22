He’s not convinced. Former Bachelorette star Shawn Booth seems to be skeptical of Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss‘ whirlwind romance and engagement after just 12 days of filming together.

“I think there’s love at first sight, but I also think it takes a while to fully fall in love with someone else,” the 33-year-old, who got engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe during season 11 of The Bachelorette, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 21. “You know, 12 days is a very short time. Obviously you can have that instant physical, physical connection and emotional connection, spiritual connection. But I think to be able to produce this long life love, it takes a longer time than that.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style broke the news Clare, 39, “threatened to quit” filming the ABC dating competition series after “falling in love” with the former NFL star, 32, in July. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time. During the season premiere, Clare awarded Dale the coveted First Impression Rose.

On August 3, Life & Style exclusively revealed the happy couple got engaged — and an insider confirmed the pair are “a great match” shortly following the happy news. Post-filming, the twosome is “still very much together and in love,” according to a separate source. However, Clare isn’t too pleased with the skeptics like Shawn.

“My question would be to the people that are saying that — to the people that question it — what exactly is the formula for falling in love? Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done?” she told Us Weekly in early October. “Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years? How people fall in love and the amount of time that it happens or what the process is [changes]. It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie cutter for that.”

Ultimately, Shawn — who split from Kaitlyn, 35, in October 2018 — had nothing but positive things to say about Dale. “He’s a good guy, [he] seems like a genuine person,” he raved about his pal. “He’s [an] athletic, tall, handsome guy, so what’s not to love there. We’ve done a few events together, he’s always been nice to me.”