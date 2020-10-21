One for the books! Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette is filled with moments that will make your jaw drop. Between her engagement to Dale Moss and an explosive fight with contestant Yosef Aborady, season 16 has been a rollercoaster ride.

Clare’s season started off on a strange note amid the coronavirus pandemic. Filming was postponed from March until July, and ABC decided to shoot the entirety of Clare’s journey to find love at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California. Considering the contestants were already announced when production went on their four-month hiatus, the Sacramento native did a bit of snooping on her guys.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I don’t know who’d not look them up!” the hairstylist confessed to ET following the season premiere on October 13. “There was nothing against the rules of going on social media and looking at people’s [profiles]. I feel like I’d be doing myself a disservice to not do my research and look these guys up.”

She added, “I want to know what they’re doing in their off time in quarantine. I want to know what they’re keeping up with and what the type of content they’re posting — is it them partying? Is it them with a bunch of women? Or is it them with their family?”

Not surprisingly, her now-fiancé stood out. “Dale, in a lot of his Stories, he would talk about his mom and he’d talk about his family. He was with his family a lot and that is something that deeply resonates with me,” the leading lady said. “I just felt on any level, whether it be friendship, whether it be a romantic connection, I just felt like there would be that good connection with him.”

Clare and Dale making an early exit from the season together could be a great thing for their relationship, Kaitlyn Bristowe told Life & Style in October. “If it is true, I think they’re in a good position because you don’t have to go through watching the show back and dealing with taking all the relationships as far as they can,” she said about the season 16 couple. “They get to dip out early and be in love.”

While Clare found her happily ever after, there were still plenty of ups and downs along the way. Keep scrolling for season 16’s most dramatic moments!