No saltiness here! Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s ex-fiancé, Benoit Beausejour-Savard, reacted to her and Dale Moss’ engagement following week 4’s episode on Thursday, November 5.

“You deserve all the love and happiness! So happy for you two,” the Bachelor Winter Games star, 33, commented on Clare’s post announcing her and Dale’s engagement.

Courtesy Clare Crawley/Instagram

The newly engaged couple did an Instagram Live after the episode where the blonde beauty noted they had been talking to Benoit “all week” and he sent her “the sweetest message” about their upcoming nuptials.

Clare, 39, and Benoit met during the Bachelor spinoff show in 2018. Although they left separately, they reconnected after filming, and the Canadian reality star proposed to the Bachelor Nation babe during the live after show. They split one month later but continue to be on extremely friendly terms.

Benoit sent lots of love to his ex while speaking with Life & Style in March following the announcement she was the new Bachelorette. “I’m glad she got that chance at finding love because we both trust that process,” he said at the time. “All I want for her is to be happy because she deserves the best.”

Needless to say, the Sacramento native was thrilled to finally reveal her big news with the season 16 contestant, 32. “It’s official!! Love wins!!!! I love you, [Dale Moss]!!” Clare gushed via Instagram. As for the former football player, 32, he seemed equally happy about their new chapter together. “Never a point I won’t show up for you, [Clare Crawley],” he wrote on his own account along with photos of his proposal.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style exclusively broke the news that the South Dakota native and leading lady are engaged in early August. He popped the question days after it was revealed she wanted to “quit” the season because she had already “fallen in love” with him just 12 days into filming.

Viewers watched their love story play out during week 4. Clare and Dale’s romance came to a head when the other contestants became upset because they felt like she wasn’t giving her other relationships a chance. Chris Harrison confronted the leading lady about what was going on inside her head.

“He’s exactly what I’ve been looking for and I would be so honored to be with this guy for the rest of my life. Easily, and I don’t even hesitate on that. He’s my person,” she said about Dale at the time. “What do we do?”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The ABC host said “the next step” was a “proposal,” which Clare said she “of course” wanted to happen. The hairstylist ended things with the rest of her contestants, and it was up to Dale if he wanted to pop the question.

“You believed in us. You believed in you and I,” Dale told his now-fiancée before getting down on one knee. “And I know you’d go to the end of the world for me, and I’ve never had that. I wanna be here for you. I want to be strong. I want you to feel protected. and I want nothing more than to keep moving forward, to be there for you each and every day.”

Congrats to the happy couple!