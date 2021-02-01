The drama is real! Bachelorette couple Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ sudden split was followed by cheating accusations, conflicting statements and more.

The Bachelor Nation couple’s relationship was a whirlwind. Life & Style exclusively broke the news in August that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, got engaged midseason after the leading “[fell] in love” with the former football player just 12 days into filming. They left the show together, and Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish out season 16 as the new Bachelorette. She is now engaged to contestant Zac Clark.

Clare and Dale seemed head over heels for each other when they were able to finally take their romance public after their engagement episode aired on November 5.

The two appeared on a special midseason After the Final Rose on November 10 to talk about their future together. When Chris Harrison asked “what’s next?” for their relationship, the hairstylist excitedly declared, “Babies!” Dale simply glossed over her statement and answered with something a bit more generic.

That’s not to say the slightly awkward interaction was any indication of things going downhill. The ABC host told Life & Style in November 2020 the “cute moment” was a great example of why Clare and Dale made a “great couple” after being asked if they were “on the same page” about their future.

“Dale is very centered. I think he’s very calming. He’s a very chill guy and Claire is fiery,” Chris said at the time. “She’s emotional. She’s impetuous in moments like that. She’s going to yell out “babies” and be funny and goofy and embrace it. Dale’s that guy that’s like very relaxed.” All in all, the Oklahoma native said Clare and Dale “balance each other out.”

Like many fans, Chris was rooting for them after seeing their strong connection first-hand. “Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic, and I’m cheesy ’cause I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I am of the belief that why not support them?” the host added. “Right now, I know they are head over heels in love. I can tell you that.”

Sadly, an insider told Life & Style the Sacramento native’s split from the contestant is “super embarrassing” for her. “She gave it all up, and then for it not to work out is just heartbreaking for her,” explained the insider.

While their romance has been quite the journey, the timeline of the drama post-split will seriously make your head spin. Keep scrolling to see!