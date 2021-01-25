Clearing the air? Dale Moss took to social media to reflect on his split from fiancée Clare Crawley. “I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that’s gone on,” the season 16 Bachelorette contestant began his first Instagram Story on Monday, January 25.

Dale’s videos come less than a week after the South Dakota native, 32, confirmed he and Clare, 39, called it quits. “I know a lot of y’all have seen me smile on social media and say I don’t seem as hurt or burdened by this, but that’s the farthest thing … like this time has sucked,” he continued.

Dale went on to reveal that he’s been relying on his “friends and family” to “carry” him through this difficult time. “Building a relationship in general is tough, especially when you’re doing it in the public eye and media will take things and run with them. People will spread lies or always want to point the finger, but the fact of the matter is, there’s no one person to blame in this situation,” the former professional athlete assured fans.

Shutterstock (2)

Ultimately, the pair’s breakup “didn’t come out of nowhere,” Dale noted. “I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that’s against the expectations of everybody else, and it’s gonna take time. You know, I wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work, and I put my heart and soul into it each and every day.”

From the beginning, the reality stars had a lot to contend with. In July 2020, Life & Style confirmed Clare quit The Bachelorette because “she had already fallen in love” with Dale after just 12 days of filming. By November, viewers finally got to see the model pop the question. At the time, Clare and Dale appeared to be in it for the long haul.

“I wanted nothing more than to build a healthy relationship,” the South Dakota State University alum added. “And while this is going to be difficult … what you’ll see [from] me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day.”

Dale concluded his Stories by saying he will “continue to try to find joy and happiness in each day.” For Clare’s part, she has yet to respond to her former flame’s newest comments. However, she did break her silence on Thursday, January 21.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum wrote, referring to Dale’s initial announcement. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.”

Similar to Dale’s narrative, Clare concluded her statement with, “I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”