Finding the strength to start over. Bachelorette star Clare Crawley revealed on Friday, January 29 that she suffered panic attacks amid her shocking split from fiancé Dale Moss.

The 39-year-old told fans during an Instagram Live broadcast that she was having a difficult time recovering from her split while also dealing with social media backlash from starring on the ABC series, her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease and the coronavirus pandemic. “It was a lot. It really, really, got to me, you guys,” Clare said. “I was having panic attacks, which I haven’t had in years. I was having just the worst anxiety every single day.”

She then recalled a recent fan interaction, which was later posted to TikTok, that occurred right after a panic attack. The fan allegedly called the Sacramento native rude in her video, but Clare explained that she had left her home to get some fresh air in an effort to calm down following some heightened moments and didn’t intend to be unkind to one of her supporters.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other,” she said on Friday.

Clare hoped that discussing her issues would help someone else find a way to push through theirs. “I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share,” she added during the Live. “Mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles.”

The Bachelor Nation couple’s bombshell breakup — which Dale revealed via Instagram on January 19 — has been “super embarrassing” the hairstylist, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the news. “She gave it all up, and then for it not to work out is just heartbreaking for her.”

Rumors started swirling that the former NFL player may have been unfaithful during their engagement, however, Life & Style confirmed Dale did not cheat on Clare. Ultimately, their “long-distance” relationship and “trust issues” were major problems for the pair, who got engaged during episode 4 of The Bachelorette, which aired in November 2020, a separate source explained. “They tried … it just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”