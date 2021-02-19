Giving it another go! The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are officially back together after calling it quits less than a month ago.

“Dale has been pretty secretive with friends when they’re asking if he’s back with Clare, but it’s obvious to everyone that they’re back together,” a source told Us Weekly on Friday, February 19. “They’re just figuring things out and enjoying spending time together.”

Courtesy of Dale Moss/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans became convinced their romance was on again after spotting the pair on a stroll in Venice, Florida, on February 16. The following day, Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, seemingly got pedicures together before grabbing dinner at Nokomo’s Sunset Hut. The former NFL player added fuel to the reconciliation speculation by sharing a fitting Instagram caption that appeared to be about Clare. “A lot to smile about lately,” he posted on February 18, adding the hashtag “God is good.”

Dale previously confirmed they amicably called it quits on January 19. “I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he revealed in a statement via his Instagram Story. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

“We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” the New York City resident added.

Courtesy of Dale Moss/Instagram

Clare and Dale’s whirlwind romance began on season 16 of The Bachelorette. They got engaged after only two weeks of knowing each other, then decided to exit the ABC dating show because they were both smitten. Their choice to depart made producers scurry to fill the role of their leading lady, opting for Tayshia Adams.

While filming, the hairstylist couldn’t help but swoon over the strong connection she felt with her future fiancé. “I am so far in love with Dale,” she gushed to producers before he popped the question. “We have this connection where it feels like I’ve known him forever. It’s that intangible chemistry that you just can’t make up and you can’t replace. It’s something that is so rare to feel so connected to someone when you’ve only known them for such a short period of time.”