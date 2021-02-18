Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley is more than capable of defending herself! “[Ugh], give it up already! No one cares!” a hater commented on the longtime ABC personality’s Wednesday, February 17, Instagram post showing off her “fresh hair makeover.” Clare, 39, didn’t waste any time clapping back, and replied, “Clearly, you do.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum’s response coincides with her reunion with ex-fiancé Dale Moss. Despite calling it quits less than a month ago, the former flames have been spotted out and about in Venice, Florida. Furthermore, both Clare and Dale, 32, have been dropping hint after hint that they may just be back together.

Hours before the Bachelor Winter Games star shut down the troll, Dale shared a video on his Instagram Story getting a pedicure. In the background of the clip, you can easily hear Clare’s laugh. Hours later, the hairstylist and model uploaded nearly identical photos of their dinner, including a steak, pasta dish, asparagus and more.

While Clare and Dale don’t seem to be hiding their time spent together, the season 18 Bachelor contestant doesn’t follow the South Dakota native on Instagram. Clare unfollowed Dale on the social media platform on February 9, about two weeks after she broke her silence on their breakup.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the California native began her heartfelt Instagram post on January 21, referring to Dale’s split announcement on January 19.

“Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed,” Clare continued. “This is not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life, right? I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

She went on to admit that her relationship with Dale “was not perfect,” but that she “was genuinely invested” with all of her heart. “I may not have the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love.”

In summer 2020, Life & Style broke the news of Clare and Dale’s engagement. The leading lady threatened to quit The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming because “she had already fallen in love” with the former professional football player, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Come November, fans got to see Dale pop the question. Afterward, Tayshia Adams stepped in for Clare to take over the remaining episodes — and the pair went on to live their best lives! Here’s hoping they can make it work.