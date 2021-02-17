The whiplash is real! Bachelorette Clare Crawley and her ex-fiancé season 16 contestant Dale Moss have quite a complicated relationship timeline. In fact, the couple went from love at first sight to engaged to broken up to possibly back together in less than a year’s time.

In summer 2020, Life & Style broke the news that Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, got engaged. The leading lady quit The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming because she “had already fallen in love” with the model, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

Fast forward to November 2020, and Bachelorette audiences finally got to see the former professional football player get down on one knee and ask the Bachelor in Paradise alum to marry him. Afterward, Tayshia Adams stepped in to take over for Clare — and it seemed she and Dale would go on to live happily ever after.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

However, in January 2021, the South Dakota native announced their split. “I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” Dale wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives,” he added. “We only hope the best things for one another.”

Two days later, Clare broke her silence in a heartfelt Instagram post of her own. “I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” the longtime hairstylist wrote. “Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed.” Clare went on to admit that her relationship with Dale wasn’t “perfect,” but that she was “genuinely invested” with all of her heart.

On February 9, the ABC personality unfollowed Dale on Instagram. That said, after being spotted together a week later, fans of the franchised are convinced the former flames might just be giving things another shot!

