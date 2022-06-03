It appears Dale Moss may have found romance with a gorgeous new lady after his failed engagement to The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley. He’s been spotted several times with stunning New York-based designer Galey Alix, who has accompanied the reality star on several trips.

Dale, 33, let fans know there was someone new in his life when he shared an Instagram Stories photo holding a woman’s hand and writing “date night” over the snapshot. The social media account Zachary Reality first put together the identity of his mystery woman, showing a photo of the pair together following a Ted Talk Dale did in late May.

The couple were seen getting close after his talk ended and the live session continued. Zachary noted while it was only seen by 48 people who remained on the livestream, it was still enough that someone managed to get a screengrab of the pair.

The reality-TV sleuth also managed to piece together Instagram Stories photos that Dale and Galey posted on the same day at the same spot in Philadelphia, though they didn’t tag each other. She also accompanied him to Miami when Dale honored his late mom on May 7 with a bouquet of white roses on the beach, while Galey held up one of the blooms from the balcony of their hotel room and posted it to her Instagram Stories at nearly the same time as Dale’s post went up. The two follow each other on Instagram.

Who Is Galey Alix?

Galey describes herself as, “Wall Street during the week, designer + videographer on wknds,” in her Instagram bio. Her page is filled with photos of the stunning blonde’s major home renovation decoration projects, showing before and after photos of her work. Galey also her own web page where she sells home decor items including unique wall art, vases, pillow covers, blankets, candles and more.

Dale was last linked to Argentinian model and soccer player Florencia Galarza in January 2022. The pair were spotted out in New York City together walking arm in arm. It came four months after the reality hunk and Clare broke up for good.

Clare infamously fell for Dale after only two weeks of filming on season 16 of The Bachelorette in the summer of 2020. She lost all interest in her other contestants and the pair got engaged on the fourth episode of her season. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a replacement Bachelorette since Claire left the show so suddenly.

Dale and Clare broke up in January 2021, two months after their engagement episode aired, but later reconciled. They split for good in September 2021 amid reports that Dale was involved with Bachelor in Paradise star Abigail Heringer. Dale’s rep confirmed the breakup in early October 2021, noting, “He wishes Clare nothing but the best.”