Bachelorette alums Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly engaged again following their brief split in January.

The former ABC stars, who appeared in season 16, are “still working on building a solid relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 7, after their reconciliation in February. “They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning. They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.”

“They’re still working on some issues they have to overcome but it’s not like they make it known,” the insider continued. “They’re more private when it comes to their issues. The good thing is that they’re happy together and enjoying this time as an engaged couple. They love each other very much and care for each other.”

Clare, 40, and Dale’s season rocked viewers after Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July 2020 that she threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale, 32, after filming for less than two weeks. The sparks between them also led to a major cast switch-up mid-season. Tayshia Adams famously stepped in as the leading lady following the duo’s engagement last fall.

After their portion of the show wrapped, the pair announced their plans for him to relocate from New York City to Sacramento, but they seemingly hit a rough patch by New Year’s 2020.

In January 2021, Dale confirmed they had parted ways romantically, telling fans it was the “healthiest decision for both of us at this time” in a statement via Instagram. Clare later spoke out about the matter and hinted that she was unaware of the “mutual statement” shared by the former football player until it was brought to her attention. The hairdresser added that she was “looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel” after “battling severe anxiety post-show.”

Fans later spotted the duo together in February when they were visiting Nokomo’s Sunset Hut in Nokomis, Florida, and were also seen holding hands.

Clare and Dale have since managed to get to a “better place” in their relationship, the insider shared. Not only did they ring in the 4th of July together in the Big Apple, but they also “have plans to travel this summer.”