She’s getting her happy ending! Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley is engaged to now-fiancé Ryan Dawkins, Life & Style can confirm. The Mascots Sports CEO popped the big question at the RiSE festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Clare, 41, announced her engagement via Instagram, alongside a candid photo of Ryan, 45, on one knee. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life,” her Monday, October 10, caption read.

The California native posted an airport snapshot via Instagram when she landed in Sin City on Friday, October 7, with a big smile on her face as she jetted into the weekend that made her a fiancée. Hours before announcing her engagement, she posted an Instagram photo that hinted at the big news. In her caption, Clare reflected on the dark times that are now behind her.

“My steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs. You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don’t give up,” she wrote.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clare went Instagram official with Ryan on September 5 while having a car karaoke session to Chris Brown and Young Thug’s hit “Go Crazy.” “I love this song,” the Bachelor alum gushed before the pair started singing to one another.

For the most part, the hairdresser has kept her relationship with the entrepreneur out of the public eye. The few intimate moments she has shared with her online followers, however, were full of pure love and happiness.

“I think sunsets are my new love language,” she captioned her September 27 Instagram video of the pair stargazing at the city lights. Bachelor Nation fans rallied in the comment section, while supporting Clare’s relationship.

“You’re a gorgeous couple, Clare! Wishing you a happy drive off into that sunset, girl,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “This literally gave me chills. So happy you found your person.”

Before meeting her soon-to-be husband, Clare was briefly linked to comedian Jeff Dye in November 2021, 10 months after romance rumors swirled with her former Bachelorette contestant Blake Monar.

Her most recent highly publicized relationship, however, was with ex- fiancé Dale Moss. The former couple got engaged during her season of the hit ABC show in 2020 and endured a rocky relationship before calling it quits one last time in September 2021.