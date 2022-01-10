New love in Bachelor Nation? Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and Bachelor in Paradise alum Blake Monar sparked dating rumors after a “beautiful” trip to Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!” the hairstylist, 40, captioned a montage video via Instagram on Sunday, January 9, of her getaway to the Midwest. “Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

The video featured the song “Like You” by Tatiana Manaois and prominently showed Blake, 31, throughout. The duo could be seen bowling, shopping and hanging out with his young niece and nephew during their vacation.

Blake Monar/Instagram

The duo showed a bit more PDA via their respective Instagram Stories. “How’s walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back?” the male grooming specialist captioned a video, while tagging Clare, that showed him wrapping his arms around her as they struggled to walk down a street at night.

Clare shared the video on her own page and added, “Better than gliding solo across the driveway and ending up under your car.”

Blake previously appeared as one of Clare’s season 16 contestants but was sent home during week 2. The Sacramento native went on to get engaged to Dale Moss mid-season, and Tayshia Adams stepped in as the new Bachelorette. Clare and Dale dated on-and-off for about a year but ultimately called it quits.

As for Blake, after his brief stint on The Bachelorette, he appeared as a contestant on season 7 of BiP. He struck up a romance with franchise alum Tia Booth, but they split before the finale because the Arkansas native felt like he wasn’t putting enough effort into their relationship.

While some fans thought Tia was a bit too hard on Blake considering they had just met, she further explained her side of things via her Instagram Stories in September 2021.

“Right when the cocktail party started, I saw Thomas [Jacobs] go by with a tray of chicken nuggets for Becca [Kufrin] and a bunch of pics of their dogs just to be cute and sweet for her,” the former Bachelor contestant wrote at the time. “This dude says, ‘You know I’m not gonna set up anything for you, right? You should know how I feel about you. All that stuff other guys do is fake for TV.’ And I lost my mind. This ain’t my first rodeo. It ain’t that hard. Gimme nugs & fries.”