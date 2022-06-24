Sexy and strong! Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley loves flaunting her toned body in bikinis — and her best swimsuit photos will have you drooling.

The season 16 star, who turned 41 in March 2022, is in fantastic shape thanks to her active lifestyle in her hometown of Sacramento, California.

“There is not a single thing that makes me feel more alive [and] happy than when I am immersed in nature,” the hair stylist wrote via Instagram alongside a hiking photo. Followers will frequently catch Clare outside walking, running or biking with her sweet dogs.

Clare is also an avid yogi, and she’s gushed that her regular practice “calms my spirit.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum is very health conscious and removed her breast implants in July 2021 after experiencing Breast Implant Illness, a mysterious chronic condition where people experience vague symptoms, such as fatigue, aches and brain fog, seemingly due to their breast implants. Clare reflected on the “empowering choice” to remove her implants 11 months after undergoing surgery.

“A lot can change in a year! Photo memories popped up on my phone of this time last year, and to be honest, it shook me. I was soooo sick. Feeling broken down. Alone. Defeated,” she revealed, noting that the recovery has been a “physical and mental process,” via Instagram in June 2022. “But little did I know, I was a month out from beginning one of the greatest journeys of my life … back to self.”

She added about her recovery, “Words can’t describe. And the truth is, it hasn’t been smooth or easy. But taking that leap towards honoring my body and soul, allowed so much to fall away and truly heal. It really is more beautiful than I ever could have imagined!!”

Clare shared every step of her journey with followers after making the decision to remove her implants. “I want to cry how amazing I feel,” she gushed via Instagram about her “road to healing” in July 2021 shortly after undergoing the surgery.

“I am so thankful first and foremost to @davidrankinmd and @dee.hicks_explant_liaison for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process!” she explained about her medical team. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness).”

It’s clear that Clare is always on the path to finding her best self. Keep scrolling to see her sexiest bikini photos!