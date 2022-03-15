She may not have found a forever love, but Clare Crawley appeared to find herself during her time in Bachelor Nation — and she’s changed a lot over the years.

The former hairstylist made her debut on The Bachelor during season 18 when competing for Juan Pablo Galavis‘ heart in 2014. She went on to appear on the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise before returning to TV for The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018. After it seemed like her journey on the reality TV series came to an end, Clare returned as The Bachelorette in 2020 and made headlines for her whirlwind romance with Dale Moss.

While she’s been more or less staying under the radar since they split while keeping fans updated on her life via social media, the California native revealed in July 2021, that she was in the process of getting her breast implants removed. “Coming to Terms,” she captioned the nearly seven-minute-long video explaining her health struggles.

“Essentially, my white blood count has been elevated for the past five years and has been fighting something we didn’t know,” Clare explained at the time. “And as much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them as recognizing them as something foreign. I know this is not everybody’s case, but this is my case and my body. My body is in fight mode constantly and it’s exhausting, it’s depressing. So here’s the deal: As much as I’ve loved having these, this is so important to me, that I love my health and well-being more. That’s what matters. I was talking to Dale the other day and he even said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful,’ and it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take, but my health is the most important thing.”

Following her admission, the reality TV alum underwent surgery to remove her implants. She shared her progress via Instagram and in October 2021, celebrated her “3-month explantaversary.” She wrote, “I wish I could go back in time, give myself a big long hug, and let her know everything is going to be OK! (Actually, better than OK!).”

Aside from her candid confessions about her health struggles and subsequent breast implant removal, Clare hasn’t spoken publicly about any other plastic surgery procedures.

“Not only has it given me my physical health back, but it has transformed my mental health in so many ways,” she said of the explant surgery in a January 2022 Instagram post, six months after the procedure. “I mean it when I say this … I feel like a new woman!! (Which I haven’t felt like in the past couple of years.) There truly is so much JOY and PEACE when you advocate for your health, follow your gut, have champions in your corner, don’t give up and know with every ounce that it will always be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in life!”