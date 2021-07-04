Opening up. Bachelorette alum Clare Crawley revealed that she will be removing her breast implants after a series of doctor’s visits to determine the cause of a recent bout of unexplained illness.

“Coming to Terms,” the 40-year-old captioned the nearly seven-minute clip during which explained what has been going on with her health — and why she has been mostly absent from social media amid the struggle.

“I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone. I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going [through] this as well,” Clare continued. “I know how being your own health advocate is hard sometimes, and can feel like an uphill battle. This is the reality of life for so many people though! I’m just so incredibly thankful to all the people who are in my life that support me not only in my peaks but in the valleys as well.”

In the video, the Sacramento native explained that she had been getting hives all over her body, including around her eyes and on her stomach. Her doctor put her on allergy medication, but the treatment did not cure the hives.

After that, her doctor encouraged her to go get a mammogram — and the suggestion led to the discovery of the root Clare’s mysterious illness. At a chiropractic appointment, the reality star underwent an X-ray, during which the doctor found a “huge pocket of fluid” behind one of her breast implants.

Her physician then did a deep-dive analysis on her blood work and revealed that her white blood cell count has been elevated for the past five years. Because of Clare’s body’s heightened response, she explained that she will have to have her breast implants removed in the near future. “My body is fighting them, and recognizes them as something foreign in my body,” the Bachelor Nation alum told fans in the emotional video.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“It’s scary going through something health-wise that you don’t have answers to,” she added, noting that it has been difficult to fake a smile “when you know you’re not doing OK” — which is why she kept her distance from her online following while trying to get answers.