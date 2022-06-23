She’s a stunner! Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin’s sexiest bikini and swimsuit photos prove she has leading lady vibes.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host is no stranger to hitting the gym. She previously explained to Us Weekly that there wasn’t “a ton to do” during the harsh winters living in her home state of Minnesota, adding, “That’s when I like to get into the gym.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum turned to trainer Kris Keding to switch up her routine from hot yoga and barre classes. “He got me into lifting because I had no idea what I was doing,” she admitted about dabbling with the new workout regimen before becoming the Bachelorette. “I learned the proper technique before the show.”

That being said, her journey to find love was fun but exhausting. “If I found 20 minutes … I’d nap,” Becca joked about her routine falling off a bit during filming.

Since finding reality TV fame, Becca has updated her look a bit. She opened up about facial treatments she’s undergone to achieve her glowing skin. The Bachelor Nation star is a fan of SkinPen, which is a micro-needling facial using Platelet Rich Plasma, and Broadband Light treatments.

“This facial is putting your own plasma on your face, and then having an aesthetician micro-needle it in,” she explained via her Instagram Stories. “It’s supposed to make you look more youthful and rejuvenated.”

Becca definitely has a glow about her — but that could be thanks to her engagement to Thomas Jacobs. The pair met during season 7 of Paradise, and the Bachelor Live On Stage host popped the question to her man in May 2022.

Their engagement came nearly two years after Becca’s relationship with ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen ended, whom she got engaged to during The Bachelorette season 14 finale in 2018.

“[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them,” the Drink Bourbon founder said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on June 15. “He’s the first guy, too, that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you. I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things.’ Where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s [not] necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

