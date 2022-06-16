Making comparisons? Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin seemingly shaded ex Garrett Yrigoyen by saying her current fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, is the “first guy” she “actually wants” to marry.

“[Thomas is] the first guy who’s really been on the same page with me — of how we wanna raise our kids, what morals and values do we wanna instill in them,” the Bachelor Nation starlet, 32, explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on June 15. “He’s the first guy, too, that I’m, like, ‘I actually want to spend my entire life with you. I wanna start planning the wedding and I wanna do all of the things.’ Where in the past I’m like, ‘Oh no, it’s [not] necessarily for me, but we’ll see.’”

Becca was seemingly referring to her former relationship with Garrett, 33, whom she met during season 14. The pair were engaged for nearly two years before calling it quits in 2020, and the Minnesota native has since pointed to their “differences” as the reason they split.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

“I was like … what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” Becca told Insider in January 2021. “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

For his part, Garrett has since moved on with girlfriend Alex Farrar.

Becca acknowledged that she and Thomas, 29, have “different discussions of differences,” but overall, their “values and morals align.”

Courtesy of Becca Kufrin/Instagram

“I just love him so much … We’re engaged and we’ve talked about what our marriage will look like and what a future with kids will look like and how we want our family dynamic to be,” she gushed about the realtor, adding that they have a “really special” connection each other’s families, which has created a “great support system.”

Becca and Thomas met during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although they broke up on the beach and both left single, they rekindled their romance off-screen. The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host announced that she proposed to her man on May 29, and she noted that she “keeps learning stuff” about her future husband after their engagement.

“Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me on my toes,” she said. “He is truly the most adventurous, fun, easygoing man.”