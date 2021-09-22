Raking it in! Becca Kufrin’s net worth proves she’s making big bucks in Bachelor Nation. How did the reality star amass such a fortune from starring on The Bachelorette to Bachelor in Paradise? Keep reading to see her multiple jobs!

It’s a bit unclear exactly how much is in Becca’s bank account. Shortly after her season of The Bachelorette, her net worth was estimated to be about $200,000, according to The Richest. However, in more recent years, some outlets report her net worth could be closer to $1 million.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Before she first appeared in Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, Becca worked as a publicist in her home state of Minnesota.

Her Linkedin last states that she began working as a Senior Account Executive at Minneapolis-based PR firm Skyya in January 2014. It’s possible this is a bit out of date considering the reality star just bought a house in Los Angeles after living in California for nearly three years.

While contestants on The Bachelor do not get paid, Becca definitely got a paycheck when she became the Bachelorette. The network stays hush-hush about each star’s specific contracts, but author Amy Kaufman, who wrote Bachelor Nation, and Reality Steve have both claimed that around $100,000 is a standard deal for season leads.

Becca is the first former Bachelorette to appear on Bachelor in Paradise during season 7. While she’s looking for love, she’s also getting paid.

Show alums Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert explained the BiP pay scale on Jason’s “Trading Secrets” podcast. They said most Paradise contestants get paid per day, meaning the longer you last on the beach in Mexico, the higher your paycheck becomes. However, people who hold more clout or popularity are sometimes able to negotiate a higher flat rate. Considering Becca is a high-profile person within the franchise, it’s possible she’s one of the highest-paid people on the beach.

In addition, Becca has definitely put her PR roots to good use as she’s navigated fame and has had many more career opportunities since first appearing on the reality dating show.

She is the host of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast and toured the country as a host for Bachelor Live: On Stage. She’s also launched her own clothing line called B the Label and sparkling wine brand Bourbon. Like many reality stars, the Midwestern beauty works as a social media influencer and promotes products like Wella Hair, Planet Oat and more.