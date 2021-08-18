Past love! Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin was engaged to ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen for two years before their split. Now, she’s looking for love on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Garrett popped the question to Becca during the finale of season 14 in 2018. Her other finalists were Blake Horstmann and Jason Tartick.

However, the pair experienced drama from the moment the Minnesota native said, “Yes.” While Becca’s season was still airing, Garrett came under fire for previously “liking” insensitive Instagram posts, including memes mocking immigrants, shaming a Parkland school shooting victim and transgender people. At the time, the leading lady stayed hush-hush about the scandal.

“I was in this very weird limbo phase where I was happily engaged,” Becca explained following After the Final Rose. “I was on this high ‘cause I was in love and the show had worked for me, but … I couldn’t be vocal about it because I couldn’t give away who I picked.”

She added, “The pressure that I felt — and I think any lead can attest to this — is astronomical. You have this huge franchise that is riding on your shoulders.”

The Bachelor Nation duo weathered the storm together and continued their relationship as they moved in together in Carlsbad, California.

Garrett received backlash again in June 2020 when he posted via Instagram in support of law enforcement amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd.

Although Becca said she “didn’t align” with Garrett’s post, she did say she believed he was a “good person.” However, fans noticed the B the Label designer stopped wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring shortly after. She and Garrett proceeded to be in different states for the duration of the summer.

On September 1, 2020, Becca broke her silence on her and Garrett’s split following months of speculation.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” the Bachelor Live On Stage host said on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Becca has dished a lot more details about their uncoupling since then. Keep scrolling to see what the season 14 star has said about her and Garrett’s split!