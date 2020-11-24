Can you believe it’s been two years since Becca Kufrin was the Bachelorette? It feels like just yesterday the Minnesota native was torn between contestants Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann. Of course, if you’ve been keeping up with the former leading lady’s journey since then, you know a lot has changed in Becca’s life — especially in the romance department. To learn more about where the “Bachelor Happy Hour” host is today, including whether she’s single, taken or dating, keep reading!

Is Becca Kufrin single?

Yes! In August 2020, the 30-year-old and her fiancé, Garrett, called it quits after more than two years together. “Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” a source told E! News at the time, referring to the reality TV personality’s statements about law enforcement amid protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

“Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore,” the source continued. Later, in September, Becca publicly addressed their breakup for the first time.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she said emotionally during an episode of her podcast. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Since then, Becca is living her best life in Los Angeles, while Garrett, 31, has moved on with girlfriend Alex Farrar.

Who is Becca Kufrin dating?

As it stands, it looks like the Bachelor Nation fan-favorite is flying solo. That said, her BFF and fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay would love to change that! In September 2020, Rachel, 35, exclusively told Life & Style she’d “absolutely” play matchmaker for Becca.

“When she’s ready, I’ll be ready,” the Texas native assured. “I have a great track record … two couples I put together have been married, so I think I’m pretty good at this.”

