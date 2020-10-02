Single girl vibes! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s new Los Angeles apartment following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen is too cute.

The season 14 leading lady, 30, relocated to the City of Angels from Carlsbad, California, a town about 100 miles south of L.A. where she lived with Garrett, 31, during their two-year engagement. She gushed over her big move in early September.

“Hello, Los Angeles. I can’t wait to get to know you once this [coronavirus] pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an L.A. resident,” the Bachelor Live host wrote via Instagram just two days after opening up about her and Garrett’s breakup during the September 1 episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Rachel Lindsay.

Her post continued, “After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with, but I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life.”

The B the Label designer acknowledged on her podcast that their uncoupling wasn’t going to be a “shock to anyone” after months of speculation, but she explained that she had “finally come to terms” with the situation.

That’s not to say she’s holding onto any bad feelings toward her ex. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she told Rachel, 35, at the time. “I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Becca’s new home is filled with her Bachelor Nation pals, who are equally excited to welcome her to town. “So many girls nights ahead! I cannot wait! Now if only [Rachel Lindsay] would finally get here,” season 10 star Andi Dorfman wrote on Instagram. “Also, I’m thinking standing wine night to watch [Kaitlyn Bristowe on Dancing With the Stars].”

Bachelor in Paradise alum Katie Morton added, “Back to the dog park we go,” while Cassie Randolph commented, “Yess!! Best news!”

Becca has a bright future ahead in L.A. and an adorable apartment all to herself. Keep scrolling to see photos of her new digs!