Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin admits she “doesn’t know” where her relationship with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen stands after dealing with the fallout of his pro-police posts amid the George Floyd protests and feud with her friend Bekah Martinez. On June 16 she apologized to her pal and “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast cohost Rachel Lindsay for not giving their first conversation about the issue “more care and thoughtfulness on her end.”

“We wanted [our first conversation] to be impactful, we wanted it to be respectful, we wanted it to be uncomfortable — which it was — but ultimately we wanted that conversation to hopefully make a change in our listeners’ hearts, and Rachel, you did succeed where I did not,” said Becca. The brunette beauty went on to explain she wasn’t in the right headspace because she’d been “back in Minneapolis dealing with the loss of my grandfather,” as well as explaining “when we recorded the podcast it was 18 hours after Garrett’s social media post so I was dealing with trying to first wrap my head about that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family. So, in that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and I couldn’t process everything at once.”

For fans wondering if Becca and Garrett are still together, she added, “all I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Rachel accepted her friend’s apology, saying “the fact is, is that when you have someone who’s willing to learn, how as a friend can I not be willing to help out and be there for you?” But she’s not willing to give Becca’s fiancé a pass for his indiscretions. “Now Garrett, that’s a different situation. I don’t f–k with Garrett. I don’t need to. But you and I have a different relationship and so I appreciate everything that you just said.”

Courtesy of Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Garrett first drew criticism on June 4 after he posted a lengthy statement supporting police amid the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram. Garrett expressed solidarity with the “hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line,” insisting “it’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.”

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” Becca said on the podcast just one day later. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his message]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment.” It sounds like she’s now changing her tune, and insists she can’t “speak for Garrett” anymore.