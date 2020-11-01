Onto the next one. Bachelorette alum Garrett Yrigoyen seemingly confirmed his new relationship with Alex Farrar on Saturday, October 31, two months after his split from fiancée Becca Kufrin.

“Happy Halloween,” the 31-year-old captioned a series of three Instagram photos of his pumpkin patch outing with Farrar. “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.” In the snapshots, the pair held up the gourds they selected in the sunshine and posed without sunglasses later in the day.

“Best pumpkin in all the land,” the yoga instructor commented on Garrett’s post with two orange heart emojis, to which he replied with a sunglasses emoji. Additionally, a friend commented on the post, “The chica,” with an OK-hand emoji, to which Garrett responded, “Yeah, man,” with the fist emoji.

According to the blonde beauty’s Instagram page and personal website, the San Diego native is a yoga practitioner and student, as well as a reiki practitioner.

Garrett and former Bachelorette Becca, 30, officially split in September after months of breakup speculation from fans. The Bachelor Nation couple were hardly seen together over the summer and Becca wasn’t wearing the diamond ring he proposed to her with on social media.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” the Minnesota native wrote on Instagram at the time. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

The reality TV duo’s relationship had been strained since early June following Garrett’s controversial statements about law enforcement amid protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in police custody. Becca called her then-fiancé’s comments “tone-deaf” days later on her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost, friend and fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay.

The former flames got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette in 2018.