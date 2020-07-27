What happened? Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen were absolutely smitten with each other after getting engaged on The Bachelorette — and their cutest moments together proved it. However, as of late, their romance seems to be holding on by a thread.

The couple weathered backlash from fans following the season 14 finale after the California native’s controversial social media activity surfaced, but Garrett’s statements in June supporting law enforcement amid protests against police brutality following George Floyd’s death has rocked their relationship even harder.

The Minnesota native admitted she’s unsure where her engagement with Garret stands during the June 16 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with co-host Rachel Lindsay.

“All I can say right now is that I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that,” the Bachelor Live host explained. “It’s something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that’s where the work will remain and that’s really the best can give you at this point.”

Fans noticed Garrett and Becca stopped “liking” and commenting on each other’s social media posts through the month of June. There were also videos dating back to May where the B the Label designer was not wearing her engagement ring. Garrett did not appear to go to Minneapolis with Becca following the death of her grandfather the same month, and the former contestant attended a wedding in California solo in July.

Garrett came under fire on June 4 after posting a lengthy statement in support of police in conjunction with sharing a black square with a blue line running through it. “It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them,” he wrote. “The thin blue line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality.”

While Becca said she couldn’t “speak for Garrett” during the June 5 podcast episode, she did share her thoughts on his behavior. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person,” she said at the time. “I don’t align with and I don’t agree with [his message]. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment.”

Time will tell if Becca and Garrett’s relationship will survive. In the meantime, keep scrolling to take a look back at the Bachelor Nation couple’s cutest moments through the years.