New standards! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin opened up about the reasoning behind her split from ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen last year.

“I’ve just really reined in what’s simply acceptable to me and what’s not,” the season 14 star, 30, told Insider during an interview published on Wednesday, January 20.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The Minnesota native admitted she and Garrett, 31, started having “different types of conversations” they weren’t “having before” amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests following the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The following month, Garrett received backlash for posting in support of law enforcement amid nationwide protests against police brutality.

While Becca still insisted their breakup didn’t come down to one social media post, it did force her to think about the future of their relationship.

“I was like…what’s important to me? What’s important to him? Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?” she explained. “How are we going to raise kids? What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children? Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it’s the right decision for me and my future children?”

Becca and Garrett’s relationship experienced ups and downs during the two years they were together, specifically when her fiancé came under fire twice for controversial social media posts.

Their first scandal happened toward the end of her Bachelorette season. Garrett made headlines after Instagram posts he previously “liked” started surfacing that mocked transgender people, immigrant children and the Parkland shooting victims.

Although Becca supported her man when they appeared on After the Final Rose together, she now admitted his Instagram activity came as a “total shock.”

“I was in this very weird limbo phase where I was happily engaged,” Becca explained. “I was on this high ‘cause I was in love and the show had worked for me, but … I couldn’t be vocal about it because I couldn’t give away who I picked.”

She added, “The pressure that I felt — and I think any lead can attest to this — is astronomical. You have this huge franchise that is riding on your shoulders.”

It looks like their split was the best for both of them.