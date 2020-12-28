Spill the tea! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin shaded ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen and called ex Blake Horstmann her “best date” during a photo challenge on Sunday, December 27.

The season 14 star shared pictures that were “worth 1,000 words” on her Instagram Story after receiving prompts from fans. Becca, 30, posted a slew of snapshots from her week 2 one-on-one date with Blake, 31, where they smashed things in a warehouse with sledgehammers after a fan asked to see her “best Bachelorette date.”

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

“Correct me if I’m wrong, [Blake],” the Bachelor Nation babe added while tagging her ex. That wasn’t the only time Becca shared a photo that seemingly shaded Garrett, 31.

“When you thought you had life figured out,” another follower prompted to which Becca shared a photo of the minivan she and Garrett drove off in together following their first interview as an engaged couple on After the Final Rose. “LOL,” she added using a colorful GIF.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The Minnesota native broke her silence about her split from Garrett during “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on September 1 after months of speculation.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she explained about their breakup following their two-year engagement. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

She added, “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

Although Becca didn’t divulge the actual date of their uncoupling, she hinted during the photo challenge that talking publicly about their breakup on her podcast was a tough day. “A time you had to put on a happy face but [weren’t] actually happy,” the fan prompt read. The former leading lady shared a photo of herself smiling in jeans and a white tank top and dated the photo September 1, 2020.

Courtesy Becca Kufrin/Instagram

These days, Becca seems to be in a much better place. She relocated to Los Angeles and is living her best single girl life. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!