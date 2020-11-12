Is there a spark? Bachelor host Chris Harrison weighed in on reconciliation rumors between Blake Horstmann and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen. “It sounds like Blake’s trying,” Chris exclusively tells Life & Style when asked his thoughts about the exes getting back together.

“Blake’s doing some social media trolling,” quips the ABC personality, 49, who collaborated with Manly Bands to create a collection of 24 unique wedding bands. “I don’t know. That’ll be up to my friend Becca, who I love and adore very much. But if it doesn’t work out, hopefully, Coachella will be back on.”

Getty Images

Chris was referring to the season 6 Bachelor in Paradise drama that involved Blake, 31, hooking up with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Kristina Schulman during the Stagecoach music festival in 2019. His entanglements on the beach in Mexico also included Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. However, these days, Blake has been taking things slow in his romantic life.

Amid rumors about the exes getting back together, Blake assured his relationship with Becca, 30, is “just a friendship” these days on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast on November 2. “We chatted a little, and I told her I support her … I hope she’s doing well. We have a good relationship, I think, for the most part,” the Colorado native continued. “We’ve been friendly the whole time, even since the finale. So, there’s never been any weirdness between us.”

Becca and Garrett, 31, confirmed their split in September after months of speculation. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths,” the B the Label designer wrote at the time about her fiancé of two years. “While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

Following their split, Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick teased the idea of Becca rekindling things with Blake, who was her runner-up during season 14, on September 18. “Imagine if her and Blake got back together … I could see that,” the Buffalo native, 31, hypothesized on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “What a full circle love story.”

Jason added the caveat that he didn’t “see it happening” but recalled Blake being “legitimately heartbroken” and “struggling for a while” following his split from Becca.

Time will tell what the future holds for Becca’s love life!

Reporting by Shelby Stivale