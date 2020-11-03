Leaving the past behind them! Former Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann revealed where he stands with ex Becca Kufrin following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

Blake, 31, was the runner-up during Becca’s season, but he assured fans their relationship is “just a friendship” these days. “We chatted a little, and I told her I support her … I hope she’s doing well,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum explained about the contact he’s had with his ex, 30, following her breakup during the November 2 episode of Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast.

Despite Becca getting engaged to Garrett, 31, during the season 14 finale, she and Blake have remained friendly. “We have a good relationship, I think, for the most part,” the Colorado native continued. “We’ve been friendly the whole time, even since the finale. So, there’s never been any weirdness between us.”

After months of speculation, Becca broke her silence about her and Garrett’s split during “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay on September 1.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” the Bachelor Live host said at the time. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Questions about Blake and Becca possibly rekindling their old romance started when fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick appeared on “Almost Famous” in September and teased the idea.

“Imagine if her and Blake got back together … I could see that,” the Buffalo native, 31, hypothesized at the time. Blake has since called his pal an “S.O.B” for putting the idea “out there.”

For Garrett’s part, he went Instagram official with a new woman named Alex Farrar on October 31. “Happy Halloween,” he captioned a series of three Instagram photos of his pumpkin patch date with the yoga instructor. “Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch.”

Blake noted that he hasn’t “chatted with [Garrett] about the relationship” but hopes “this one sticks for him.” The reality stud added, “I think everybody deserves happiness.”

The drama never sleeps in Bachelor Nation!