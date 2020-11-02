We see you! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin shared a message about feeling “disrespected” on Sunday, November 1, just one day after ex-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen went public with his new girlfriend.

“Sunday lesson,” the Minnesota native, 30, captioned a quote on her Instagram Story that read, “Be mindful of how you react to people when you feel disrespected.”

Her thoughtful post came on the heels of Garrett, 31, seemingly confirming a new relationship via Instagram just two months after the Bachelor Nation pair ended things for good.

“Happy Halloween … Picked up a special pumpkin at the patch,” the California native captioned two photos with a woman named Alexandra “Alex” Farrar.

“Best pumpkin in all the land,” the yoga instructor replied to the former Bachelorette contestant’s post with two orange heart emojis. Although Alex’s Instagram is set to private, her personal website says she’s a San Diego native and yoga and reiki practitioner.

Becca and Garrett announced their split in September following months of speculation after getting engaged during the finale of season 14 in 2018.

“With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement,” the Bachelor Live host revealed via Instagram at the time. “All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths. While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together. We hope that everyone can allow us grace, respect and the time to heal our hearts as we navigate this next chapter in our lives.”

The B the Label designer opened up more about their uncoupling during her and Rachel Lindsay’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she explained during the September 1 episode. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

