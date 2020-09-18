Reunion? Jason Tartick teased the idea of former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin and ex Blake Horstmann getting back together following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Imagine if her and Blake got back together … I could see that,” the Buffalo native, 31, hypothesized on Bachelor Nation alums Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast on Friday, September 18. “What a full circle love story.”

ABC/John Fleenor

Although Jason, who also competed as a contestant on season 14, noted he didn’t “see it happening,” Jason, Ben, 31, and Ashley, 32, all thought it was a pretty good idea given their strong connection during season 14.

“He was legitimately heartbroken,” Ben said about Becca’s runner-up, 31. “Blake really felt that relationship.” Jason acknowledged his pal was “struggling for a while” after his split from the leading lady, 30.

That’s not to say Jason didn’t respect the Minnesota native’s heartbreak. He recalled thinking she and Garrett, 31, were “really in love” after spending time with them as a couple post-show and was saddened by their public uncoupling. He gushed that the B the Label designer is an “amazing person” and “moving forward and moving on.”

Becca threw a rooftop picnic to celebrate the first week of pal Kaitlyn Bristowe, who is also Jason’s girlfriend, appearing on Dancing With the Stars. Host Chris Harrison, girlfriend Lauren Zima and Becca Tilley were also in attendance.

The finance guru said at the party Becca seemed “like she’s in a great place” following the fallout between her and Garrett.

Those aren’t her only Bachelor Nation friends who are ready to support Becca’s new single status. Rachel Lindsay exclusively told Life & Style she would “absolutely” play matchmaker for her “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost.

“I have a great track record,” the “Higher Learning” podcast host, 35, said in September. “Two couples I put together have been married, so I think I’m pretty good at this.”

She also expressed how impressed she was when Becca opened up about her and Garrett’s breakup on the September 1 episode of their podcast following months of speculation. “I think Becca’s doing as well as she can be considering everything that’s going on,” added Rachel about her pal, who recently moved to Los Angeles. “I think it’s incredibly strong for her to come out on the podcast and show her emotion at the same time of what she’s feeling because she received a lot of criticism for the breakup.”

No matter what happens in Becca’s love life, we know her future is bright!