Shut down! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin clapped back at a troll shading her over her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen on Tuesday, October 27.

The season 14 star, 30, shared a photo via Instagram that showed her sipping from a mug that read, “Human Decency 2020.” However, she received some rude comments about her ex.

Instagram

“Human decency is not breaking up with your fiancé over different beliefs,” one user wrote. Becca responded, “Since you seem to know everything, please tell all of us how to live properly,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Speculation about Becca and Garrett’s split started in June after the California native, 31, posted in support of law enforcement amid nationwide protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. At the time, the B the Label designer called his comments “tone deaf” during an episode of her “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with cohost Rachel Lindsay.

“Garrett is my fiancé, and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with,” she shared.

Following that incident, fans noticed the Bachelor Nation pair did not appear to be in the same state and slowly began deleting evidence of their relationship on social media.

The Bachelor Live host finally broke her silence about their uncoupling during the September 1 episode of her podcast and was sure to note that the attention Garrett received for his views wasn’t necessarily the cause of their breakup.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” Becca explained. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”



The Minnesota native took her time announcing their decision because she was still coming “to terms” with their split but said she is now “so grateful” for the “two-plus” years they spent together. “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together,” she added.

It looks like Becca is ready to move on for good!