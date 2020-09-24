Setting the record straight! Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin explained the *new* meaning behind her “G” necklace after a fan asked why she was wearing it following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Is that ‘G’ for Garrett?” a curious Instagram follower asked after Becca, 30, and Rachel Lindsay posted selfies on their “Bachelor Happy Hour” page to encourage followers to vote.

Courtesy Bachelor Happy Hour/Instagram

“The G is for Go Vote,” the Minnesota native quipped in response with a smiling face emoji. In the season 14 star’s defense, the snapshot appears to be old and is most likely from before her and the 31-year-old California native’s uncoupling. However, we love that the reality babe is rolling with the punches.

Becca publicly addressed her and Garrett’s breakup during the September 1 episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour” following weeks of speculation that the pair had split following their two-year engagement.

“After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night,” she said at the time before hinting at Garrett’s controversial Instagram post in June that supported law enforcement amid protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. “It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there [are] a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

She added, “Just because we’ve arrived at this decision now doesn’t take away all of the years and the countless memories that we’ve made together. I will always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love.”

While staying hush-hush about their uncoupling over the summer, Becca added she was able to “finally come to terms with” it and is “grateful” for their time together. That being said, her podcast cohost Rachel, 35, exclusively told Life & Style she would “absolutely” play matchmaker for the newly single Bachelorette.

“I have a great track record,” the lawyer, who married Bryan Abasolo in August 2019 after getting engaged on season 13, said. “Two couples I put together have been married, so I think I’m pretty good at this.”

Becca has since moved to Los Angeles and said via Instagram she’s excited about this “next chapter.” Go get ‘em, girl!